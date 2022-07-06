Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $27,000 Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. reduced its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE opened at $55.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

