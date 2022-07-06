Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $32,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average is $42.05. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

