Tarbox Family Office Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEM opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 0.43. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. Newmont’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,982.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,188.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

