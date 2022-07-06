Tarbox Family Office Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,150,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $363,705,000 after purchasing an additional 531,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,976,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,073,000 after acquiring an additional 351,432 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,524,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,757 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Marathon Oil by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,124,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,397,000 after purchasing an additional 976,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Marathon Oil by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil stock opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.52. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.61. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Susquehanna raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.