Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 4,437 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,240 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.