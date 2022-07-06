Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 45 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $481.22 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.75 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $544.46. The stock has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $669.70.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

