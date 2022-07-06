Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 68,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
NASDAQ:TEDU traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,659. Tarena International has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73.
Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.36 million for the quarter.
About Tarena International (Get Rating)
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.
