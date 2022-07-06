Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,196,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,694 shares of company stock worth $13,004,796. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.00. 12,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,450,691. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

