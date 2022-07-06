Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $82.50

Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 82.50 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 86.60 ($1.05), with a volume of 15000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.06).
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 121.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 142.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of £247.93 million and a PE ratio of 818.18.
Taseko Mines Company Profile (LON:TKO)
