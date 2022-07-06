Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Pure Storage accounts for 2.7% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

NYSE PSTG traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,834. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.90.

Pure Storage Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.