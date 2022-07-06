Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,317 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,317 shares during the period. Kornit Digital accounts for 2.3% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Kornit Digital worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 891.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KRNT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.17.

NASDAQ:KRNT traded down $8.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.61. The company had a trading volume of 112,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,220. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.68. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $181.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 188.27 and a beta of 2.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $83.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

