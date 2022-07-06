Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$55.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 55.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price (down previously from C$55.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$53.52.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK.B traded down C$1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$35.27. 1,525,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.83. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$24.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.50. The stock has a market cap of C$19.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.63.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.