Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Bank of America from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TDOC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $78.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

TDOC opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.38. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $165.29. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $565.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 29,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,641,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 36,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

