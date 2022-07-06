Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Down to $5.07

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.07, but opened at $4.88. Telefónica shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 22,669 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.00) to €5.20 ($5.42) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.27) to €3.50 ($3.65) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.00) to €4.68 ($4.88) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.34.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 6.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.103 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 350.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 722.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

