Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.18

Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Telkom SA SOC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telkom SA SOC (TLKGY)
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Telkom SA SOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkom SA SOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.