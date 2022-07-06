Tether Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $65.94 billion and $40.60 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004892 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,106.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,123.71 or 0.10397139 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00138171 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded 667.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016990 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 68,160,365,339 coins and its circulating supply is 65,994,280,061 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.