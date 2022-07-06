The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Short Interest Down 20.3% in June

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 849,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Alkaline Water stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.99. Alkaline Water has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.35.

Alkaline Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

