The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,290 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,198,021,000 after acquiring an additional 136,818 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after purchasing an additional 207,904 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after buying an additional 193,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $137.70 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $241.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.