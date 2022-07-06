The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.84. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $793.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 996.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

