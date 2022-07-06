The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 109,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $140.69.

Shares of CLX traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.34. 15,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,611. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.52 and its 200 day moving average is $149.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $191.75.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

