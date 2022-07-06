The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Lifted by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 54.8% in the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,313,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,418,000 after buying an additional 20,797 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 32,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

In other news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,093.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.91. The stock had a trading volume of 135,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,484,861. The firm has a market cap of $277.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

