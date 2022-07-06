The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Down 24.0% in June

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:GCV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,878. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $7.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

In other The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 7,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $42,905.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 489,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,046.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,618 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

