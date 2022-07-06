The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.99

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and traded as high as $7.03. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 2,684 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

