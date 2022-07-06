The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.99

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and traded as high as $7.03. The Gabelli Utility Trust shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 2,684 shares trading hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GUT)
The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.
