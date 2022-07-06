The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) to Neutral

China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CYYHF remained flat at $$0.89 during trading on Wednesday. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05.
China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
