The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) to Neutral

China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYYHF remained flat at $$0.89 during trading on Wednesday. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05.

Get China Yongda Automobiles Services alerts:

China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance, automobile extended products and services, and automobile finance and insurance product agency services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.