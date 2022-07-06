The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Position Trimmed by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Hershey comprises 0.7% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

Shares of HSY opened at $218.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.21. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $231.60. The company has a market capitalization of $331.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $33,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,143.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $55,515,088.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 894,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,168,331.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,560 shares of company stock valued at $107,592,615 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

