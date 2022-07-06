The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Short Interest Update

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,400 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the May 31st total of 578,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Richy Agajanian sold 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,137,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter worth about $24,375,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,550,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,732,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 395,977 shares during the period.

TOI stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. Oncology Institute has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $12.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.16 million during the quarter.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

