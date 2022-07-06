The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,849,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 2,329,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 513.6 days.

Shares of The Sage Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.93. 1,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.13.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

