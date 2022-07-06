The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $668,384,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,485 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,138,465,000 after purchasing an additional 639,285 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $218,305,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,486,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $523,586,000 after buying an additional 206,548 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHW opened at $242.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.18 and its 200-day moving average is $271.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

