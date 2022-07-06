The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,750. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.22.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.96. The company had a trading volume of 48,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,701,948. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average is $70.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.76 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.