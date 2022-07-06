The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.08

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 16935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on WEGRY. HSBC upgraded The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,020 ($24.46) to GBX 1,650 ($19.98) in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($27.13) to GBX 2,190 ($26.52) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,037.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0652 per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

About The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

