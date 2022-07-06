Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Short Interest Up 24.1% in June

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,800 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 371,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In related news, Director John T. Nesser III acquired 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $56,555.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,500 shares in the company, valued at $723,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Nesser III acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $57,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,867 shares of company stock worth $186,906. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Thermon Group by 134.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Thermon Group by 112.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THR opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $16.41. Thermon Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $469.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Thermon Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

