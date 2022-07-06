Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.19

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 303428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.53. The company has a market cap of C$134.80 million and a PE ratio of -71.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.27.

Thor Explorations (CVE:THX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.82 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thor Explorations Ltd. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

