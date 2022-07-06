TI Trust Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TI Trust Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,812 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.1% of TI Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 12.9% during the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 9.9% during the first quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 18.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 151,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 23,366 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Intel by 7.6% during the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 36,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 40,240 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.72.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.52. The firm has a market cap of $150.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

