Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Market Cap Hits $340,644.98

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $340,644.98 and $1.77 million worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

