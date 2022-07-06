Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.45

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.44 ($0.01). Tissue Regenix Group shares last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01), with a volume of 907,273 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.68 million and a PE ratio of -4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

In related news, insider Trevor Phillips acquired 2,758,000 shares of Tissue Regenix Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £27,580 ($33,397.92).

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, and GBM-V & Cardiac divisions.

