Tobam Boosts Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Tobam raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,818 shares during the quarter. Moderna accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Moderna were worth $26,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,462,000 after acquiring an additional 772,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after acquiring an additional 905,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,502 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Moderna by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,100 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.00. 43,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,057,694. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.29 and its 200-day moving average is $162.68.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $26,073.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,706.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,622,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,982,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 401,029 shares of company stock valued at $55,704,495. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

