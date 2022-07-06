Tobam Buys 24,242 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Tobam boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,242 shares during the period. Clorox accounts for 2.4% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tobam’s holdings in Clorox were worth $47,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $140.69.

NYSE CLX traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.41. 19,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,611. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.