Tobam Cuts Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Tobam lessened its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 884,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,293 shares during the period. Campbell Soup accounts for approximately 2.0% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tobam owned about 0.29% of Campbell Soup worth $39,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,139,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,048 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,506,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,472,000 after purchasing an additional 811,130 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,172,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 612.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 392,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 337,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.28. The company had a trading volume of 37,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,462. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.10.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

