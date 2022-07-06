Tobam Has $14.07 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tobam decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,289 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Target were worth $14,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,777,000. Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Target by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 76,106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,614,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 10,544 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $4,089,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at $13,196,721. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,694 shares of company stock valued at $13,004,796 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.51. The stock had a trading volume of 43,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450,691. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Target Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.