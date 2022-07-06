Tobam Purchases 28,795 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Tobam increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 17,557.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares during the period. Tobam owned about 0.05% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $9,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 26.2% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 139,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,083,000 after acquiring an additional 29,050 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 48.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

Shares of SEDG traded down $4.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.44. 6,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,951. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.86 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.17 and its 200-day moving average is $274.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.18). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $655.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total transaction of $3,015,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 199,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,277,888.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,261 shares of company stock worth $5,617,276. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.