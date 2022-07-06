Tobam Sells 140,450 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Tobam trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140,450 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison accounts for approximately 1.7% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tobam owned 0.10% of Consolidated Edison worth $32,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,874,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,334,749,000 after acquiring an additional 505,539 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,378,000 after buying an additional 479,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,421,000 after buying an additional 204,193 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,351,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,869,000 after buying an additional 168,678 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ED traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.81. The company had a trading volume of 26,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,018. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.55.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

