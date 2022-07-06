Tobam Sells 25,747 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Tobam decreased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 278,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,747 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises 1.5% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tobam’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $29,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,945,815,000 after acquiring an additional 397,354 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,588,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,690,000 after acquiring an additional 77,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,315,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,007,612,000 after buying an additional 115,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,152,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,940,000 after buying an additional 46,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,193,000 after buying an additional 40,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Cowen raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.05.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,795,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,699 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.87. 11,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,606. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

