Tobam Sells 353,727 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Tobam cut its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,727 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $7,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCL traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.72. 933,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,933,792. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.80) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Argus lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

