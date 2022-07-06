Tobam Sells 37,507 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Tobam trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,507 shares during the period. Dollar Tree comprises about 2.3% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tobam owned about 0.12% of Dollar Tree worth $45,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.58. 23,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

