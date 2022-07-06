Tobam Sells 536,467 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Tobam reduced its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 990,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 536,467 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in PG&E were worth $11,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in PG&E by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 125,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the first quarter worth approximately $96,237,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 12.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 550,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 63,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $722,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 377,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,032,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PCG traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,035,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.16, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.77.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. PG&E had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

