Tobam Sells 75,862 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Tobam decreased its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,862 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned approximately 0.25% of Sealed Air worth $24,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,393,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,241,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,602 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,961 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,912,000 after buying an additional 1,058,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 824.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,246,000 after buying an additional 492,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $32,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $57.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,837. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $53.87 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.84.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.73.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

