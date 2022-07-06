Tobam Trims Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Tobam cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,507 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree comprises 2.3% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tobam owned approximately 0.12% of Dollar Tree worth $45,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Morris Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.58. The stock had a trading volume of 23,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,890. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

