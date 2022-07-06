Toncoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.81 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00005204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $1.28 billion and $1.81 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,035.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,987.31 or 0.09869693 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00114120 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00100049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00016602 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

