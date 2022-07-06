Tpg Gp A, Llc Sells 63,569 Shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Stock

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 63,569 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $197,699.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,824,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,895,386.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tpg Gp A, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 436,431 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $1,248,192.66.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 46,128 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $126,390.72.

On Monday, May 2nd, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 600 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $1,620.00.

On Thursday, April 28th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,271 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $20,140.67.

Shares of TRVI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.73. 1,509,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,162. The company has a market cap of $144.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Trevi Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trevi Therapeutics to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

