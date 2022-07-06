Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Acquires 955 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,588 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,535 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 326,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 74,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.89. The company had a trading volume of 87,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,479,668. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $180.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.73. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.